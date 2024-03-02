Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 2,377 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

