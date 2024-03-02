Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, reports. Titan International had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $390.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.05 million.

Titan International Trading Down 1.2 %

TWI opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. Titan International has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWI shares. TheStreet lowered Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Titan International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 37,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,868,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,557,000 after acquiring an additional 154,060 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

