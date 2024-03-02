Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.16, reports. Xperi had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.90 million. Xperi updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Xperi Price Performance
XPER opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.92. Xperi has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $13.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 150.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Xperi by 222.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xperi in the second quarter worth $84,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
