Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Zynex had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zynex Stock Performance

Shares of ZYXI opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.97 million, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.49. Zynex has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53.

Get Zynex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zynex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 13.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 17.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zynex

(Get Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.