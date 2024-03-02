Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Zynex had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ZYXI opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.97 million, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.49. Zynex has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zynex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 13.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 17.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.
