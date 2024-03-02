Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.650-4.750 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.40.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 49.26%.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 31,770 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Stories

