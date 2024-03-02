Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Announces Earnings Results

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.66), reports. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 13,408.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.78%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Inhibrx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $36.45 on Friday. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Inhibrx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Inhibrx by 4,637.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Stories

