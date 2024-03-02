Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.45, reports. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 0.92%.

Global Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $47.03 on Friday. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Insider Transactions at Global Partners

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.78 per share, for a total transaction of $302,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 113,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,922.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global Partners by 73,023.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after buying an additional 568,852 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global Partners by 243.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 620,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 439,797 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,126,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global Partners by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,881,000 after buying an additional 215,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP grew its holdings in Global Partners by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,358,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,734,000 after buying an additional 157,022 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

