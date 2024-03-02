Golden Ocean Group’s (GOGL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

