Golden Ocean Group’s (GOGL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2024

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGLFree Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

