Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Honest in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company.

Get Honest alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HNST

Honest Price Performance

Insider Activity at Honest

NASDAQ HNST opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. Honest has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.65.

In related news, insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $148,937.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 965,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,296.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honest

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Honest by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Honest by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Honest by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Honest by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Honest by 82.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.