Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on FOUR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.82.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $976,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth $1,388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
