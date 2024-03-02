Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.82.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 1.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

NYSE FOUR opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

