Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Dana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.49.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dana will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Institutional Trading of Dana

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dana by 93.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Dana by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,080,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

