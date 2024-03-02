Macquarie Boosts Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $115.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Light & Wonder from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LNW

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of LNW opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.62. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $102.63.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Light & Wonder by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,152,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,878,000 after buying an additional 46,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,251,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,263,000 after purchasing an additional 61,752 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Light & Wonder by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.