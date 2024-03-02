Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $258.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.67.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $244.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.01 and a 200 day moving average of $213.44. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $245.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

