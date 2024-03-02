Denali Therapeutics’ (DNLI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

DNLI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.31. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $33.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $193,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,237.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $193,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,237.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $30,604.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,270 shares of company stock worth $1,200,944. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $799,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,239,000 after acquiring an additional 113,428 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,351,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,890,000 after acquiring an additional 288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.