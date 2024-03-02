BMO Capital Markets Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $53.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.84.

Get eBay alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $49.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.