LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 2.2 %

LITB opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

