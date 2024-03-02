NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NL Industries Trading Up 1.0 %
NL stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.
NL Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. NL Industries’s payout ratio is presently -84.85%.
NL Industries Company Profile
NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.
