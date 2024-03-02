NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

NL stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. NL Industries’s payout ratio is presently -84.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NL Industries

NL Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 553,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 352,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.