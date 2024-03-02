HC Wainwright Lowers Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Price Target to $7.00

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Puma Biotechnology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of PBYI opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.86. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, insider Alvin F. Wong sold 7,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $34,721.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,980.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alvin F. Wong sold 7,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $34,721.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,980.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 15,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,811 shares of company stock valued at $291,001. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after buying an additional 175,447 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

