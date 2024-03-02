Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Verano Stock Down 2.5 %

VRNOF opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. Verano has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Verano alerts:

About Verano

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.