Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

MNMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.83.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ MNMD opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.22. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $6.27.

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $48,050.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,097.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,663 shares of company stock valued at $93,157. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 416,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,638,774 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.