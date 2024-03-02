Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KXS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$199.44.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$149.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The firm has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$129.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$191.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$154.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$153.21.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total value of C$114,032.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at C$89,097.37. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 5,891 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total value of C$899,195.17. Insiders sold 28,393 shares of company stock worth $4,352,513 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

