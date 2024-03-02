Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Downgraded by Desjardins to “Hold”

Desjardins lowered shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00.

LEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Lion Electric from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.84.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 231,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

