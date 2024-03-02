Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.09 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Desjardins lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.70.

LB stock opened at C$27.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.92 and a 52-week high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2805071 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

