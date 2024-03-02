Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Cut to C$215.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$235.00 to C$215.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KXS. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$199.44.

Shares of KXS opened at C$149.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$154.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$153.21. The stock has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.04, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$129.13 and a 52 week high of C$191.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total transaction of C$114,032.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at C$89,097.37. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total transaction of C$114,032.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,097.37. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 13,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total value of C$1,993,920.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,393 shares of company stock worth $4,352,513. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

