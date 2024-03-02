Raymond James Lowers Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$27.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$28.70.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

LB stock opened at C$27.00 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.92 and a 1 year high of C$48.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.73.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2805071 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

