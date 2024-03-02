Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

BRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.70.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BRO opened at $83.74 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.77.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,152,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,001,903,000 after acquiring an additional 266,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after acquiring an additional 218,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,495,000 after buying an additional 294,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after buying an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.