Richard Craig Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,031.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,712.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,620.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,038.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,002,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,020.76.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

