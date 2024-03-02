Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Director Arthur D. Levinson Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Apple Stock Down 0.6 %
AAPL stock opened at $179.66 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.73.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,317,966,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,748,085,000 after buying an additional 17,969,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after buying an additional 6,367,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after buying an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.