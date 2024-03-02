Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $29,195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,067,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,597,369.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $58.76 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $60.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $474.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.33 target price (up previously from $61.67) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $61.67 to $63.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $56.00 to $56.67 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $58.33 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $1,165,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

