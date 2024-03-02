Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $29,195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,067,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,597,369.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of WMT opened at $58.76 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $60.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $474.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.33 target price (up previously from $61.67) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $61.67 to $63.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $56.00 to $56.67 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $58.33 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.03.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $1,165,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.