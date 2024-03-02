Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Chairman James Lawrence Dolan Sells 19,003 Shares

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 19,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total transaction of $3,568,953.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 182,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,290,913.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Lawrence Dolan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, James Lawrence Dolan sold 8,236 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,566,899.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $188.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.75 and a beta of 0.95. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $164.79 and a 52-week high of $215.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% during the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.