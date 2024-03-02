Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.00.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $83.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.61. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.