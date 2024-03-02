Benjamin D. Lamb Sells 250,552 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:ENLC opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 2.40.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

