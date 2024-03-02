Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 75,500 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $159.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average of $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $160.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 747.8% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

