Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.86.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CRM opened at $316.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $306.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,936,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,936,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $4,506,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,371,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,500,536.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock valued at $326,290,142. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

