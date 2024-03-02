The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 88,700 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 88,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $4,792,461.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,322,376.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
St. Joe Stock Up 0.5 %
JOE opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.30. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
St. Joe Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe
St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than St. Joe
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.