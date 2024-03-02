The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 88,700 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 88,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $4,792,461.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,322,376.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

St. Joe Stock Up 0.5 %

JOE opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.30. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

St. Joe Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 37,595 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in St. Joe by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in St. Joe by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

