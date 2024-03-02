Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Gap Up to $14.08

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.08, but opened at $15.05. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 1,371,025 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.05.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $957,821.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,351 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,748.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 12,604.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.