New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $31.66, but opened at $34.50. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $35.04, with a volume of 747,590 shares traded.

The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.54 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.65%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

