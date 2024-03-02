Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Up to $3.78

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $4.00. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 98,858 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on ADV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 13.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

