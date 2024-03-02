Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Gap Down to $15.12

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.12, but opened at $10.66. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 7,778,545 shares changing hands.

IRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at $12,691,475.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Minardo John sold 47,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $722,071.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

