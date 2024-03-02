Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Gap Down to $19.44

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.44, but opened at $17.22. Clearwater Analytics shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 371,209 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.77.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -155.09, a PEG ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,588 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,354 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,610,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,158 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 12,087,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,524,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,916 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $23,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.