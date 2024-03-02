MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Gap Down to $172.35

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $172.35, but opened at $158.70. MYR Group shares last traded at $156.82, with a volume of 54,884 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MYRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sidoti downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MYR Group from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MYR Group

MYR Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 585.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.