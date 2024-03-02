COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Down to $12.37

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.37, but opened at $11.88. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 453,533 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

Insider Activity at COMPASS Pathways

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14.

In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $119,331.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,110,338 shares in the company, valued at $41,350,000.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $215,012.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,172,404 shares in the company, valued at $34,839,573.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $119,331.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,110,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,350,000.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,290 shares of company stock valued at $913,996. Insiders own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after buying an additional 186,040 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,899,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,516,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth $4,812,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 169.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 510,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

See Also

