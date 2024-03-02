Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.44.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $264.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.75. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

