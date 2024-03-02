Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.23, but opened at $47.78. Birkenstock shares last traded at $48.07, with a volume of 757,348 shares.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. Birkenstock’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIRK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.15 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Institutional Trading of Birkenstock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $27,152,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000.

Birkenstock Trading Down 4.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.