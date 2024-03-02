Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

MCRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 2.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

MCRI stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $77.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.