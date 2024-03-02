Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.14.

Sinclair Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $14.52 on Friday. Sinclair has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.35. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is -20.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $274,691.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $25,980.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,548,000 after acquiring an additional 91,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after acquiring an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1,068.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,889,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 78,793 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

