Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $17.53 on Friday. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.18%.

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,750 in the last three months. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

