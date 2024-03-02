Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $234.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.51. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $214.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

