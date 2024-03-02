Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
SRI stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $229.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
