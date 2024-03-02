Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

SRI stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $229.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 42.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,910,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,868,000 after purchasing an additional 861,030 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth $8,422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $4,270,000. EVR Research LP boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 50.7% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 520,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth about $3,074,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

